CM directs to form pool of docs from SSKM Hosp to go to remote areas on rotation basis

kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday proposed to set up a pool of doctors from the SSKM Hospital who will go to remote places on a rotation basis to provide treatment to the village people. The doctors who will go to villages will be given various career facilities, Banerjee asserted.



Speaking on the foundation day of the SSKM Hospital, Banerjee also appealed to the younger generation to stay here and serve their motherland instead of opting a profession abroad for the sake of money. She also reminded the medical fraternity to serve people with a smiling face.

“We are taught that one should not utter serious words in front of the serious patients as they may get a mental shock. These patients may get depressed. Is it our job to make them depressed or to help them come out of depression? The doctors take these patients to restoration. Mental health and psychology have emerged as important aspects nowadays,” Banerjee tells the gathering.

She also criticized a section of private hospitals who fleece people in the name of health services. “A section of private hospitals forcibly install pacemakers on patients for money and they put a body in the ICU for three days to make money. You people who serve the patients at the hospitals are the social workers. Earning a huge amount is not the only option,” Banerjee reminded the health professionals at the SSKM auditorium.

She also appealed to the younger generation saying that one should serve the people here instead of opting a profession abroad. “What’s point in earning a huge amount staying away from family members? “If you earn crores of money in the foreign land with none to look after, on the other hand you little less stay here happy with your families to take care of you. Which is more acceptable? I personally do not prefer that somebody will stay abroad with none to look after in case of ailments. Some people stay abroad while their parents live here at an old age home. All are not like that.

Banerjee also sent across a message to the health professionals that they should serve the patients with a smiling face. If a doctor or nurse talks to the patients with a smile it is always better. Some serious patients remain tense and think that they will die. If the health professionals boost their confidence and treat them with a smiling face they can win the hearts of the patients.