Close aide of Suvendu joins TMC

Kolkata: Ranjit Mandal, former MLA of Khejuri in East Midnapore joined TMC. The official joining took place in presence of senior TMC leader Akhil Giri and other senior district leaders at the office of ward 17 of Kanthi municipality.



Soon after Suvendu Adhikari’s joining BJP, there were speculations of Mandaljoining the saffon party as he was very close to Suvendu.

He had also gone to BJP’s meeting at Nandigram but could not join as there was agitation by BJP supporters.

Giri , who happens to be the minister for Correctional Administration said that Mandal had been a good organiser. He had been inducted in the party under the instructions of party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.