Class X, XII: Marks distribution, practical test details of CBSE out

KOLKATA: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the marks distribution and practical exam details for class-X and XII.

The annual practical examintation of these classes for the session of 2022-2023 for internal assessment and project assessment will begin from January 1 while the written examination will start from February 15.

"It has been observed that schools are committing mistakes while uploading the marks in respect of practical/project/internal assessment. To aid and assit the schools in smooth conduct of practical/project/internal assessment and conduct of theory examinations, a list of subjects for class-X and class-XII containing the following details is attached with this circular for information," the CBSE stated.

The notification stated ten points that needs to be followed including subject code, subject name, maximum marks in written exams, whether external examiner will be appointed for practical/project assessment and maximum marks in practical exams. Unlike the past two years, when the board had chose to cut down the syllabus for the benefit of the student, the board has strictly decided to hold the examination based on the

entire syllabus.