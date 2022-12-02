Class IX, X: SSC publishes list of 183 'ineligible' candidates

KOLKATA: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) published the list of 183 'ineligible' candidates who were allegedly appointed 'illegally' in classes 9 and 10.



The Calcutta High Court had on Wednesday ordered the WBSSC to publish a list of alleged 'ineligible' teachers appointed for classes nine and ten on its website in 24 hours.

It is alleged that these candidates were appointed based on recommendation. A case was filed in the court of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on that complaint.

According to the order, the WBSSC published the list of 'unqualified' teachers on Thursday afternoon.

Former Education minister Partha Chattopadhyay, SSC advisory committee member SP Sinha, Ashok Saha, WBBSE president Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay, Subiresh Bhattacharya, Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay have been arrested so far in this case.In 2016, around 13,000 teachers were recruited for classes nine and ten. There has been allegation over irregularities in the recruitment process.