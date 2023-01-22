Clash: MLA of Bhangar & 17 ISF leaders & workers in police custody till February 1

KOLKATA: Eighteen ISF leaders and workers, including MLA of Bhangar, Naushad Siddique have been remanded to police custody till February 1 for alleged involvement in the clash that had broken out in the Esplanade area on Saturday afternoon.

Among the 19 arrested on Saturday from Esplanade one was found minor and he has been sent to a home.

Police on Saturday had registered a case against the ISF leaders and workers under non-bailable sections of the IPC, including attempt to murder, assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty and others. Though the defence counsel had appealed for bail of the ISF leaders and workers, the magistrate rejected the plea and granted police remand.

This apart, cops of Kolkata Leather Complex (KLC) police station have arrested about 43 ISF workers in connection with the clash that had broken out on Saturday morning. Police also recovered a sack full of crude bombs from near the house of Trinamool Congress leader Arabul Islam.

On Saturday morning a clash broke out at Hatishala area when ISF workers allegedly attacked a few TMC workers, who were found in front of a party office. It is also alleged that the ISF workers set the TMC party office on fire.