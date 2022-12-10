Civic officials who keep files pending for long to face stern action: Hakim

KOLKATA: Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim on Friday issued a stern warning to officials 'sitting upon files.' He made it clear that strong action would be taken against the concerned persons.



"It has come to our knowledge that a section of officials unnecessary delay files, which cause delay in providing civic services to the common people. They often do it because of their inability to understand certain matters in such files. However, such excuses should not be acceptable as these officials can take such files to higher officials and even to me (Mayor) for clearing the same. I have directed our Commissioner to showcause officials, who are found keeping files pending for a month and if the same is delayed for three months, then why should we not suspend him or her? Hakim said after receiving complaints related to inordinate delay in clearing files at 'The Talk To Mayor' programme on Friday

The Mayor reiterated that it is the duty of everyone, including him to clear files in quick time rather than allowing them to gather dust. It has been found that files related with thika tenancy, mutation etc have been delayed for a long period of time with officials being unable to comprehend certain aspects in such files.