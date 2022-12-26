Civic body to float EOI for maintenance and running of Deshbandhu Park swimming pool

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will soon float an Expression of Interest (EOI) for running and maintenance of the state-of-the-art Deshbandhu Park swimming pool at Shyambazar in north Kolkata.



The KMC intends to start swimming activities right from April 1, 2023, when the swimming season kicks off in the city. "The natural waterbody at Deshbandhu Park has been refurbished thoroughly and has been converted into a swimming pool of international standards. State competitions as well as national competitions can be hosted in this swimming pool. There are all sorts of modern facilities like filtration plant, changing room, arrangements for a continuous source of water etc required for an international standard pool," a senior official of KMC's Parks and Gardens department said.

There are five pools in the waterbody that includes three for novices, one for practice and one main pool for holding competitions. The main pool is 50 by 25 metres, the three for novices are 15 by 10 metres and another 25 by 15 metres for practice. The depth is 2 metres.

The pools for the training will be maintained by the three swimming clubs but for managing the one for hosting competitions, an expert agency needs to be selected.

The work for the development of the pool had begun a long time back under the initiative of former MLA and minister Sadhan Pande. However, Pande fell ill and passed away after suffering from a prolonged illness in February this year. During the period of his illness, the work had come to a standstill.

However, with local councillor of ward 12, Minakshi Ganguly taking up the matter with the KMC, the work for developing the pool has now been completed. The total cost involved has been to the tune of Rs 5 crore.

It is learnt that KMC had earlier written to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to run the pool on a lease basis but the latter had informed that they too have a swimming infrastructure of international standards and hence cannot provide additional machinery for this pool.

"We will rope in an agency for running and maintenance of the pool and an EOI for the same will soon be floated," the official added.