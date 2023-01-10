Civic body tender scam: CBI quizzes IC of Contai Police Stn

kolkata: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday questioned the Inspector in Charge (IC) of Contai Police Station in connection with the Contai Municipality tender scam case.



The IC of Contai police station Amalendu Biswas was earlier summoned by the CBI and was asked to appear at the Nizam Palace at 10:30 am. On Monday before the given time, Biswas reached the CBI office. He was questioned by the CBI officials and also his statement was recorded. Coincidentally a contractor of Contai Municipality identified as Ram Panda who was arrested by the police during the last week of December by the police. He was bailed out on Friday and then suddenly made statements against Biswas and others. Biswas was questioned by the CBI officers till evening. Sources informed that he may be called again after going through the statements that was recorded on Monday.