City's lowest temp stood at 14.6 degree Celsius on Friday

Kolkata: City's lowest temperature was recorded at 14.6 degree Celsius on Friday. Mercury will again go up from Saturday as predicted by the MeT office. The lowest temperature in Kolkata on Thursday remained at 14.8 degree Celsius.



People in the city and other south Bengal districts woke up to a foggy morning on Friday. People in various north Bengal districts also witnessed thick fog early in the morning. The visibility was poor in some of the north Bengal districts in the early morning in some of the districts in the north. Cooch Behar witnessed the lowest temperature at 12 degree Celsius.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that mercury will go up from Saturday as low pressure will form in the Bay of Bengal. There will be an incursion of moisture from the sea into the mainland. The steady flow of cold north wind will be interrupted.

People will continue to witness thick fog in all the north Bengal districts in the early morning hours in the next few days. The city on Wednesday witnessed its lowest temperature at 15.1 degree Celsius while the mercury already plunged below 12 in some of the western districts.

The MeT office had earlier predicted that mercury will soar from Friday and Christmas may be comparatively hotter.