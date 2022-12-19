City park to be renamed after Subrata Mukherjee

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to rename Citizen Park near Ek Dalia Evergreen Puja pandal under ward 68 after late Subrata Mukherjee.



Mayor Firhad Hakim said that the civic body will rename the park after Mukherjee. Mayor said that Mukherjee had urged him to expand the park as he used to take morning walks there. Mayor assured him that he would look into the matter. In a recent monthly meeting of the KMC, Councillor from ward 21, Meera Hazra raised a demand so that an existing park in Jora Bagan can be named after Mukherjee as he carried out many development works there when he was the Mayor. Hakim said that the Citizen Park will be renamed after Mukherjee as he was associated with it. KMC had earlier decided to rechristen Ekdalia Road in Gariahat in the name of late Subrata Mukherjee. The road naming committee of the KMC held a meeting on June 14 which interestingly coincided with Mukherjee's birthday and finalised renaming Ekdalia Road after Mukherjee.

The proposal for naming a road in Mukherjee's name was placed by Sudarshana Mukherjee, Councillor of ward 68 at the monthly meeting of the civic body held at Town Hall on January 28. Subrata Mukherjee was a resident of the same ward. Hakim had then asked her to suggest the name of any road under her ward which is not named after any famous personality so that it can be christened under his (Subrata Mukherjee) name. The opinion of the people of the ward was taken into consideration and accordingly the renaming of Ekdalia Road was proposed.