City feels the chill as mercury dips to 15.1 degree Celsius

KOLKATA: The city on Wednesday witnessed its lowest temperature at 15.1 degree Celsius while the mercury already plunged below 12 in some of the western districts.



The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that mercury will soar from Friday and Christmas may be comparatively hotter compared to the temperature prevailing in Kolkata and in adjoining districts currently.

On December 16, south Bengal, including Kolkata, witnessed the lowest temperature at 14.5 degree Celsius. People

in Bengal have been witnessing a cold spell for the past few days.

The MeT office said that mercury may slide up from Friday. Various south Bengal districts experienced cold spells in the past few days as there has been a steady flow of cold north-wind in south Bengal.

The city's temperature may remain between 15-26 degree Celsius in the next 24 hours following which mercury may go up. A low turf may form in the Bay of Bengal due to which there will be an incursion of moisture to the mainland from the sea.

"Mercury may go up by 3-4 degree Celsius from Friday to Monday. However, a cold spell will prevail for the next 24 hours. People in various north Bengal districts will witness foggy mornings in the next couple of days," MeT office said.It may be mentioned here that Darjeeling on Wednesday witnessed its lowest temperature at 5 degree Celsius while the highest temperature stood at 14 degree Celsius.

The temperature has been greatly fluctuating between night and day for the past few days.

Some of the south Bengal districts witnessed the day temperature at 30 degree Celsius while during the night time the mercury is dropping up to 15-16 degree Celsius in the past few days.As the MeT office predicted, Darjeeling received rainfall in the past 24 hours while there is a possibility of snowfall in Sikkim. Various south Bengal may also witness foggy mornings in the next few days. People in various western districts have been getting a sense of winter chill for the past few days.