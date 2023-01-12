City civic body to take up lining work of brick sewer till Moulali

In a bid to rid Central Kolkata of waterlogging, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is taking up lining work of the brick sewer till Moulali while it will also install a lifting station with two high-capacity drainage pumps.

Waterlogging in Central Kolkata, every monsoon, has become a headache for the residents in the area. This part of Kolkata also has several office buildings and schools.

One has to wade through knee-deep water to reach their places of work during the rainy season. Mayor Firhad Hakim assured that this issue will be solved soon. The Mayor on Wednesday inspected the Pamer Bazaar drainage system. He also met the Irrigation department officials. Commenting on what has been decided, Hakim said: “We are undertaking lining work of the brick sewer till Moulali. This will increase the flow of water inside the pipeline. It is being done to rid Central Kolkata of waterlogging.”

The Mayor added: “I have also spoken to the Irrigation department officials who have assured me that the canal, where the water will be drained from the city streets, will be dredged till Bantala. It will increase the depth of the canal. This dredging will hopefully be completed by March”. He, however, pointed out that the result of the project will be visible in a year.The Mayor also highlighted that since the flow of water is expected to increase after repairing the pipeline, the KMC will install another lifting station that will comprise the installation of two more high-capacity pumps. “There are already two high-capacity drainage pumps that were installed after 2011. We will now install two more for better efficiency,” he said.

A KMC official said that after a heavy bout of rainfall, the stagnant water from areas such as CR Avenue, Thanthania, North Port police station, Strand Road, Central Avenue and Moulali is drained into

this canal.