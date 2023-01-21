‘Chokher Alo’: Special campaign till March 31, free spectacles to be given

KOLKATA: With an aim to reach out to the people in the remote areas, the State Health department will hold a special campaign under the ‘Chokher Alo’ scheme till March 31 where screening sessions will be held, followed by fast-tracking of cataract surgery of the patients and the distribution of free spectacles.



Health department has issued an order stating that a camp of one-day duration from 9 am up to 4 pm in each selected Gram Panchayat and upper primary health centres will be conducted for the patients above the age of 50 years.

The main focus of the move is to detect and tag cataract cases for free-of-cost surgery at the nearest government hospitals. It aims to target the vulnerable location. The scheme is carried out in all the districts. Special camps are being organised to give further impetus to the scheme.

The project provides free eyecare, including cataract surgery, spectacles and eye check-up for all. Another senior official of the state government said: “We have launched this project. Under this project, poor and elderly people can undergo free cataract surgery. We will also provide free spectacles to the people.”

The project will also provide free eye check-up to the students in government schools across the state.

The scheme has received an unprecedented success among the people in the rural areas as they are now receiving health facilities from the camps being organised close to their houses. The scheme was launched by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Under this scheme, the camps are being held in each district where the beneficiaries are getting their eyes checked and cataract surgeries done without any delay.

Medicines and spectacles are delivered to the houses of the beneficiaries within 24 hours after visiting the camps.