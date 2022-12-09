Chingrighata mishap: Mamata visits the injured in hosp, announces compensation

kolkata: After paying a visit to the people, who sustained injuries in a road accident at Chingrighata on Thursday morning, in the hospital, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced monetary assistance for them.



At least seven people, including a civic volunteer, were injured in a road accident which took place in Chingrighata after a car hit several other cars and pedestrians in a row. The Bidhannagar South Police Station arrested the driver of the car.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed sadness over the incident and assured that strict action had been taken against the errant driver. "I am saddened by the unfortunate road accident in Chingrighata. GoWB has taken strict action against the errant driver. The injured have been admitted to Govt. Hospitals and are being treated free of charge. I visited them at SSKM Trauma Care Centre today," CM Banerjee tweeted.

In a Twitter thread, CM Banerjee added, "The two victims who have been seriously injured will be given Rs. 1 lakh as compensation, and the other 5 will be given Rs 50,000 each. I wish them all a speedy recovery. I once again urge everyone to be mindful of road safety and reiterate 'Safe Drive, Save Life.' The fatal road accident took place around 1 pm. A car moving towards the bypass from Nicco Park suddenly lost control after reaching the Chingrighata area. It rammed into three other vehicles including a Tata Sumo and a two-wheeler, and went on to mow down pedestrians and hit traffic personnel. The police desperately tried to stop the car by throwing the guard rail. The car stopped after twisting the guard rail.

Several pedestrians were injured in the incident, but two are in a critical condition. They have been admitted to the SSKM Medical College and Hospital. According to a news agency, the police have tried to stop the driver. However, the driver allegedly continued to move regardless of the constant warnings. The driver had allegedly jumped the signal and was moving at a reckless speed. The police have seized the red-coloured car which was in a bad condition with the glass of the windscreen shattered and bonnet smashed. They have also taken the three other cars which were hit by the accused. The police are investigating whether the car had a mechanical issue or not.

Meanwhile, in another road mishap, a civic volunteer lost his life at Taratala intersection after a car lost control and hit the volunteer. The police have arrested the accused. The incident took place on Wednesday night. Civic volunteer identified as Amit Chakraborty was on duty when the accident took place. A car lost control at the Taratala intersection and hit the deceased, then a pillar.