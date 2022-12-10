Chingrighata accident: One succumbs to injuries at hosp

KOLKATA: One of the injured persons in the Chingrighata accident that had taken place on Thursday succumbed to her injuries later at the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital.



Khuku Gayen, a resident of Khejuri in East Midnapore, had come to the city with her son.

The accused driver, identified as Samudra Biswas, who was arrested on Thursday, was produced at the Bidhannagar ACJM Court on Friday and has been remanded to police custody for five days.

He has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder (304 IPC), attempt to commit culpable homicide (308 IPC), voluntarily causing grievous hurt (325 IPC), assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty (353 IPC) along with few other allegations.

A mechanical test of the car will be done soon to ascertain whether there was any technical glitch in the car or not. Around 1 pm on Thursday, a car moving towards the Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass from Nicco Park suddenly lost control after reaching the Chingrighata area. It rammed into three other vehicles including a SUV, a two wheeler and another car following which went on to mow down pedestrians and hit traffic personnel. The police desperately tried to stop the car by throwing the guard rail.

The car stopped after twisting the guard rail. Several pedestrians were injured in the incident, but two are in a critical condition. They have been admitted to the SSKM Medical College and Hospital. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the hospital and sought information about the injured persons. She also announced a compensation for each of the injured persons. It is alleged that Biswas had jumped more than one traffic signal. Seeing him jumping the red lights, cops had informed that traffic police personnel in Chingrihata to intercept the car.

While trying to evade police, Biswas lost control which resulted in the unfortunate accident.

After a few hours of the incident, Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Vineet Kumar Goyal and CP Bidhannagar, Gaurav Sharma visited the spot and took stock of the situation. Other senior officials of Kolkata and Bidhannagar Police were also present during the visit of the two CPs.