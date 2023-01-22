Chinese satellite phone : US citizen held by CISF at Bagdogra Airport

KOLKATA: A US citizen claiming to have arrived in India for drone surveillance training at an Indian Army base in Sikkim was arrested by the CISF at Bagdogra airport in Siliguri, West Bengal, for alleged possession of a Chinese satellite phone.

The arrested person was identified as Thomas Esroh Seitz (45). He was apprehended by the CISF while he was on his way to board a flight to Delhi from Bagdogra international airport in Siliguri.

Airport sources revealed that Seitz was travelling with two more US citizens and arrived at the airport on Saturday afternoon to board a Delhi-bound flight. The CISF detected the device while checking the luggage.