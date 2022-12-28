Chief Secy calls meet to take stock of Covid situation today

kolkata: Chief Secretary H.K Dwivedi has called a meeting on Wednesday to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in the state.



The principals of all medical colleges and Chief Municipal Health Officers (CMHO) have been asked to attend the meeting.It is learnt that the Chief Secretary will take stock of the preparedness regarding COVID-19 and will provide instructions so that if there is rise in cases, then it can be tackled in a hassle free manner.

Expressing her concern over fresh spread of COVID-19 in China, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has recently directed the Health department to set up a team of doctors headed by the state Health secretary for regular monitoring of the COVID-19 situation.

As per instructions by Banerjee, the team of doctors should comprise of those experts who had played leading role during the peak of COVID-19 in the state. The state Health department has laid special emphasis on genome sequencing surveillance in Bengal.

The Union Health department has instructed the states to be careful and vigilant with spike in COVID-19 cases in China. Nabanna wants to ensure that such instructions by the centre are strictly adhered to.

Random COVID-19 testing has started at various airports across the country including Kolkata airport.

State on Tuesday registered 8 Covid cases while on Monday the daily cases at 3. No death was reported on Tuesday as well. The total active cases stood at 53 on Tuesday. Recovery rate has gone up to 98.98 per cent. Around 45 patients are in home isolation whereas only 8 patients are undergoing treatment at hospital.