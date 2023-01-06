Centre’s only task is to deprive Bengal: TMC

BALURGHAT: South Dinajpur Trinamool Congress conducted a ‘Protest Convention’ here on Friday afternoon against the Centre for allegedly ‘depriving Bengal.’



Three State level party leaders Shashi Panja, Sayantika Banerjee and Jay Prakash Majumdar took part in the convention.

Attacking the BJP government at the Centre, Panja said: “The only task of the Central government is to deprive Bengal in all aspects. The Centre is not providing funds for the 100 days’ work, Awas Yojana and many other schemes so that the common people here in the State may suffer. Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is with the people of Bengal. That’s why a plethora of development projects are running during her three-term tenure.”

She said the party conducted a ‘Protest Convention’ for maligning the TMC party and the State by imposing politically fabricated false charges.

“The saffron leaders are spreading fake news and false allegations against our government and the state. Their only intention is to divide people in the name of religion,” she said.

The BJP leaders thought they will come to power in 2021 Assembly Polls in Bengal but their dream was not fulfilled. People across the State gave their blessings to Mamata Banerjee so that she could form the government for the third time,” she said.

She accused the BJP leaders of Bengal of telling the Central government ministers to stop the funds of Bengal so that no development work takes place.

“Ask your Lok Sabha MP Sukanta Majumdar what he has done for the people of this district. He will not give you the answer as he has done absolutely nothing,” she added.