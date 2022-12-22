Centre yet to clear MGNREGA dues worth Rs 5,500 cr to state: Union min in reply to Abhishek's question

kolkata: The Centre has not cleared dues worth Rs 5500 crore to Bengal related to MGNREGA, said the Union minister of state for Rural Development Saddwi Niranjan Jyoti in a reply to a question raised by Abhishek Banerjee, party's MP from Diamond Harbour in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

From the statement made by the minister it was learnt that during 2021-22 financial year and 2022-23 financial year upto December 14 the Centre has not paid dues worth Rs 2748 crore to pay the wage of those involved in 100 days work. Another Rs 2685 crore is due for miscellaneous purpose. However, the minister of state did not furnish the reasons for non payment of the dues.

Abhishek Banerjee tweeted " @BJP India. is WILFULLY DEPRIVING THE PEOPLE OF WB for REJECTING THEM. Union owes states Rs 10,162 cr in MGNREGA dues as on 14 Dec. BENGAL IS OWED 5433 cr ie MORE THAN 50% OF TOTAL DUES owed to states. YOUR NUMBERS NOT MINE." The tussle between the state government and the Centre over the non-payment of dues is going on for many years. The state government alleged that there is a huge arrear of those who work under the 100 days work. The Centre, on the other hand said the money has not been released as the state government did not submit details of the accounts.

A senior TMC leader said the BJP led Centre had not given the dues so that the development work taken up by the state government in the rural areas get stranded. This will affect the Trinamool Congress before the ensuing Panchayat election. Secondly, if a portion of the dues is released, it will be difficult for the state government to utilise the fund and in that case the BJP will tell the people that Trinamool led state government is unable to carry out development in the rural sector.