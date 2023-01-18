Centre wishes to interfere in functioning of courts, says Mamata

Kolkata: Demanding total independence of the judiciary, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the proposal of having government nominees in court collegiums “is a new type of planning so that the Central government can directly interfere with the functioning of the judiciary”.



“We want total independence of the judiciary. With so much chatter by Central government representatives, I am sure that the Centre has some ulterior motive. It’s a new type of planning. What is happening is that the High Court sends collegium recommendations to the Supreme Court, which then forwards them to the Government of India for their approval. Ultimately, the Centre will directly interfere with the judiciary. That, we don’t want,” Banerjee said in response to the collegium issue at Kolkata airport before leaving for Hasimara in Alipurduar.

She reiterated that there should be justice for all, with an independent judiciary.

“We want justice for democratic rights and justice for freedom. The Judiciary is an important temple for us. It is like a mandir, masjid, gurdwara, or church (shrines of the different communities). They are the supreme authority when it comes to justice for the people,” she added.

Banerjee maintained that this planning by the Centre has been going on for a long time.

“We have already seen that whatever names are being sent by the Calcutta High Court, the justice who favours the Central government or is their supporter, finds his name cleared quickly while for those who are not their supporters, the list remains pending for three years,” she said.

Banerjee alleged that mockery is going on at the hands of so many agencies which has contributed to democracy being in peril.

“We trust our judiciary. We have absolute confidence in our judiciary and we believe that no one should interfere with the judiciary,” she asserted.

Reacting to the situation in Joshimath, Banerjee described it as very dangerous and said a similar thing may happen any day at Raniganj in West Burdwan as the area is also subsidence-prone.

“We are fighting with the Centre but they are not giving funds. Coal India is the Centre’s prerogative. In Raniganj too, landslides can occur and 20,000 people can die at any given time. We have given the Centre land to rebuild houses for the people of Raniganj. But they have not acted on it. Over 30,000 people will be affected if there’s any disaster,” Banerjee said.

She added that residents of the tiny hill town in Uttarakhand were not responsible for the disaster and the Centre must take steps on a war footing to protect them.

“Why were necessary steps not taken when there were warnings of possible landslides? The government has to take care of the people if there is any calamity, it’s their duty,” Banerjee remarked.

On being asked about her Meghalaya visit on Wednesday, Banerjee said that the people of Meghalaya want a change.

“There is a border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya Police. It is similar to how BSF shoots people in the border areas in Bengal. I won’t say everyone is bad but of course, there is some instruction from the Centre. We, however, believe there is a peaceful solution that can be offered. We want a peaceful solution to the matter,” she added.