Centre to send team to 12 dists of Bengal for verification of projects

kolkata: At a time when the state government has been training guns on the Centre for sending team for field verification in connection with the PM Awas Yojana without clearing the dues on time, a new letter from the Ministry of Rural Development to the state informing about the visit of another central team for verification of MGNREGA schemes has triggered a fresh political slugfest.



The Ministry of Rural Development in its letter asked the state government to cooperate and to provide logistic support for the central team which will visit 12 districts of Bengal for verification of projects run under the MGNREGA. The letter said that the “National Level Monitoring Team” will carry out field visits to 12 districts. Various Central teams will carry out field works in 25 states apart from Bengal.

Incidentally, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday lashed out at the Centre from a rally in Alipurduar for sending teams one after another in the name of ‘field verification’. She said that the Centre is sending teams for most trivial issues.

The Central team had earlier visited the state to examine the 100 days work. The Chief Minister raised her protests on repeated occasions for not clearing dues under various schemes. State is yet to get dues of Rs 6,200 crore from the Centre under 100-day works under the project.

The Bengal government is yet to receive funds from the Centre for setting up houses under PM Awas Yojana.

The Centre has recently decided to send 5 more teams for field inspection in connection with the PM Awas Yojana. The ruling Trinamool Congress already alleged that the Centre is trying to isolate Bengal by sending Central inspection teams on repeated occasions without releasing funds for housing schemes and rural jobs under the MGNREGA. Incidentally, a Central team is also expected to visit the state to supervise the distribution of midday meals among children in schools. The team may also hold meetings with their counterparts from the state and take stock as to how the project has been working here in the state.