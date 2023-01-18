‘Centre secy & venue supervisor to take geo-tag photos of Madhyamik exam venue’

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has made it compulsory for all the Madhyamik examination 2023 centre’s secretary and venue supervisor to take geo-tag photographs of examination venues before the start of the first day and after the end of the last day of examination.

These photographs will be provided to the Board with a complaint report by the concerned officer-in-charge, centre secretary or venue supervisor and additional venue supervisor where the incidents of vandalism may occur.

This activity will take place under the secondary education board to create sensitisation and awareness amongst the examinees of the Madhyamik examination. The heads of all recognised class X high schools have also been advised to initiate necessary measures to make their students adequately aware so that they do not misbehave with the invigilators or get involved in any possible violation of examination rules.

The WBBSE has taken a strong stand against any act of vandalism in schools during the Madhyamik examination. The WBBSE will withhold the results of the concerned schools whose students indulge in such acts of ransacking. Previously, there have been instances when the students had resorted to vandalism in schools, particularly on the last day of the Madhyamik examination.

It will only be released after the concerned venue is appropriately compensated and written clearance is received by the Board from the concerned officer-in-charge, centre secretary or venue supervisor and additional venue supervisor.