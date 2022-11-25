Centre sanctions Rs 8,200 crore under housing scheme

KOLKATA: The Central government on Thursday sanctioned funds to the tune of Rs 8,200 crore for Bangla Awas Yojana in which allotment for 11.36 lakhs houses has been given.



The amount that has been sanctioned by the Centre is 60 per cent of the funds, the rest 40 per cent will be borne by the state government for executing the project.

"Better late than never. We were supposed to get these funds much earlier. However, ultimately after pressing for the funds on multiple occasions, it has been sanctioned," State Panchayats and Rural Development minister Pradip Majumdar said. The minister, however, lashed out at the Centre for not yet releasing funds in connection with MGNREGS.

"The funds in this respect have been given to all other states barring Bengal. I had personally met the Panchayati Raj minister recently and we furnished all necessary clarifications that were sought for the release of funds. The minister had assured me of quick disbursal, claiming that all necessary clarifications sought has been cleared from our side. We are still keeping our fingers crossed," Majumdar added.

He said that the Chief Minister is concerned with the 100 days workers being denied of their due wages which is their constitutional right. As per estimates of the P& RD department Rs 6750 crore is due under 100 days work scheme.

The Centre, however, stated that the name of the housing scheme should remain Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.