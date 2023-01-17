Centre owes Rs 6K cr to state for 100 days’ work scheme: Mamata

KOLKATA: It’s not a favour on the Centre’s part to release the MGNREGA funds allocated for Bengal and the same isn’t ‘BJP’s personal fund,’ said Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, claiming that the former was yet to clear state’s dues worth Rs 6,000 crore for the 100 days’ work scheme.



Addressing a distribution programme at Sagardighi in Murshidabad, she said the BJP would turn into a ‘big zero’ once it loses power. “Is the BJP trying to show its strength? Let me tell you that this power will not remain forever. You will become a big zero once you lose power,” Banerjee said, adding: “We will never back down, and will come out victorious.”

Referring to the dues for 100 days’ work scheme, she said: “Let me make this clear that if the Centre feels that they can take away poor people’s money and attack the Opposition, they will not succeed. We will not allow such undemocratic behaviour.”

“The Centre is yet to release funds for the 100 days’ work scheme. The Central government is also not releasing funds for the ‘Banglar Bari’ project. Do they think that they are doing us a favour by giving us the money? No. The share of funds is our right, and the Centre should release the amount at the earliest,” she claimed.

“I am not making any political comments here. We are running the scheme without any Central assistance. I am only asking for the amount we deserve under the said scheme for our workers. When will they get their due wages?” she asked.

Banerjee alleged a nexus between ‘Ram-Baam-Shyam’ (BJP, CPI(M) and Congress) for tormenting Bengal.

“While they are trying to attack me, they are torturing the women of our state. They are torturing our farmers, our artisans, our workers, and our students. Are you not ashamed...,” Banerjee said.

She further added that in the case of OBCs, the Centre has stopped all scholarships for the students of Classes V to VIII.

“Other states are getting funds for the 100 days’ scheme, but for Bengal, the same has been stopped. Why is this discrimination happening? Law cannot discriminate against one another. You are doing this because Bengal has a fighting spirit. Is it because Bengal opposes injustice? Is it because Bengal celebrates Durga Puja? Is it because we celebrate Kali Puja? Is it because we celebrate Eid and Christmas? Remember, Bengal respects all religions. Till the day we are alive, we will continue to do it,” she said.

She also informed that under the fifth phase of the Duare Sarkar scheme, about 7,200 women have received Lakshmir Bhandar benefits. The amount has already been transferred to the bank accounts of beneficiaries who had applied, she added.

The Chief Minister also informed that the state has discarded 17 lakh names from the PMAY list that were added through ‘illicit’ means. “BJP workers have also added names of their leaders to the PMAY beneficiary list. We have documents to prove this misappropriation,” she said.

She further stated that till date, at least 3.72 lakh Duare Sarkar camps were held across the state. “Around 9.6 crore people have come to the Duare Sarkar camps to avail our welfare schemes. Among them, 6.46 crore beneficiaries received the services on Monday,” she informed.

“Under the Paray Samadhan initiative of the Duare Sarkar scheme, we have spent Rs 82.12 crore for 3,000 schemes,” she said.