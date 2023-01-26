Central team to visit state to conduct review from January 30 to February 6





A Central team will visit the state and conduct a review of the distribution of mid-day meals in various districts from January 30 to February 6.

The team will have representation from the Union Ministry of Education, and nutrition experts. Top officials of the state Education department will also accompany the team while carrying out the review.State government has already directed all the districts to cooperate with the Central team that will go to the districts to supervise the mid-day meal distribution and the mechanism. The state government has already submitted a list of state officials to the Union Ministry of Education who will take part in the review along with the central officials.

Ahead of the visit of the Central team, the state government has also directed senior officials in all the districts to monitor the situation. Schools inspectors, sub-inspectors and additional inspectors will visit various schools to take stock. They will have to upload their observations on the state Education department’s website.

The state government had decided that in addition to the existing mid-day meal menu of rice, potato, dal, soybean, vegetables and eggs, seasonal fruits and chicken would be introduced in all the schools. The programme started on January 23. Additional diets will be served in the schools of Bengal in mid-day meals for the next 16 weeks. Rs 371 crore has been allotted for this additional diet.

The School Education Department has already transferred Rs 371,90,78,400 for additional nutrition to students as an allotment grant for 4 months. The new food items will increase th