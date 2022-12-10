CBI report claims marks manipulated in the OMR sheets

KOLKATA: The CBI, in a report to the Calcutta High Court, has stated that marks were hugely manipulated in OMR sheets pertaining to selection tests conducted in 2016, under West Bengal Central School Service Commission (SSC), for recruitment of assistant teachers, Group-C and Group-D staff of classes 9-12.

The commission had awarded a contract to a private agency for scanning and evaluation of the OMR sheets, the report said.

The CBI noted that comparison of data seized from the SSC office during investigation with those obtained from three hard disks found in the possession of an ex-employee of the private agency revealed that "there was huge number of manipulations/mismatches in the evaluated marks of OMR sheets".The SSC came under the scanner during court hearing of petitions filed by candidates who claimed to have been wrongfully denied appointments in state government-sponsored and -aided schools.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had ordered CBI probe upon taking cognisance of several such petitions.As per an order of Justice Gangopadhyay, with respect to a plea moved by candidate Setab Uddin, the CBI on Thursday filed the report before the court in the form of an affidavit.