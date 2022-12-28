CBI prepares list of 9 teachers 'linked' with recruitment graft

KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has prepared a list of nine teachers who might be linked with the teacher recruitment corruption. The suspected teachers might be summoned soon by the CBI.

The investigating officials have found several intermediaries and middlemen while investigating the recruitment corruption. They believe that it is reportedly through them that a huge amount of money was transacted. Out of the nine suspected teachers, five of them work in colleges and the other four work in schools.

According to the news agency, it is allegedly the suspected teachers who made the recommendation. Meanwhile, the documents submitted by the CBI and West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) on recruitment of classes IV and III (Group D and C) staff of the WBSSC, illegal appointment of teachers in classes IX-X, amongst others will be scrutinised by the court in the coming year. This will decide the fate of at least 5000 people. The CBI recently submitted a report with information and documents on the illegal recruitment of classes IV and III staff, classes IX-X and classes XI-XII of the WBSSC.

According to them, the number of illegal recruitment for class IV is reportedly 1698 and for class III it is 744. While the number of illegal appointments in classes IX-X is 796 to 952 and for XI-XII it is 691.

The related cases are still pending in court. It has been reported that according to the lawyer, if these information and documents are proved then the jobs of these people will go.