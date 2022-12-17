Case against Bhatpara civic body official junked

KOLKATA: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Friday dismissed the case filed against the Bhatpara municipality vice-chairperson Debojyoti Ghosh alleging that he was a primary school teacher despite passing just class-VIII.

Not only was the case against Ghosh dismissed, Justice Gangopadhyay fined Rs 15,000 from the plaintiff for filing a false case. A woman had filed a case against the vice-chairman Ghosh. The Calcutta High Court judge on Wednesday had summoned Ghosh to be present in court at 1 pm on Friday. Ghosh appeared in the court and submitted all the documents related to marksheet, job appointment letter, higher secondary examination marks, amongst other details. After the examination of documents, Justice Gangopadhyay observed that the claims of the plaintiff that Ghosh had not passed class-X was false.

Ghosh was also reportedly present at the primary education board's appeal committee. However, he is currently not a part of the committee. The court had also ordered the Barrackpore Police Commissioner to inform the concerned police station according to the address of Ghosh's house.

A more serious allegation placed against him was that despite being paid as a primary school teacher, he also received a separate monthly salary as the vice-chairman of the municipality.