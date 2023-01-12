Carrier of the flame

He’s India’s youth icon. He’s a constant inspiration for the teaming millions who decide the fates of countries and societies; a clutch for those writhing bunch of teenyboppers in search of a direction sans the sort of glitz, glamour and hyperbole normally reserved for men of such stature and eminence.

Swami Vivekananda, or Swamiji as he is more commonly called, passed away on July 4, 1902, when he was just 39 years, five months, and 24 days old. However, his teachings on youth, education, and relentless service to mankind continue to live on.

“Youth is the best time. The way in which you utilise this period will decide the nature of coming years that lie ahead of you,” Swamiji said. Undoubtedly, the education system has undergone immense changes with the introduction of hybrid and blended learning, critical thinking, and experiential learning but his message for the youth has stood out to be eternal. His philosophies continue to resonate in the modern education system and help us strive for rewarding accomplishments.

Self-education & inclusiveness

Prof (Dr) Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, Vice-Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University, Kolkata, said the education model of Swami Vivekananda was “equality and inclusiveness.”

“He understood that proper education streamlines thinking and structured thinking can create miracles. This is the essence of our modern education system. Education must be able to open our minds to alternative thinking practices by using a perfect blend of vertical and lateral thinking. Swamiji was a youth icon because he was always liberal in his thinking and gave enough space to make the youth express their opinions. This is what makes Vivekananda still relevant,” he added.

Sardar Simarpreet Singh, director of JIS Group, informed how the institute has always motivated students to generate new ideas, overcome limitations and innovate. “On the auspicious occasion of Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary, I would like to encourage students to remember him as well as his teachings on the importance of self-education. Education should be pursued with diligence; as Swamiji said: All power is within you.”

Character building

The scholar always stressed the importance of building a strong character among the youth. He taught us the importance of dedication and perseverance to reach our goals. “My hope of the future lies in the youths of character, intelligent, renouncing all for the service of others, and obedient – good to themselves and the country at large,” Swamiji said.

“Vivekananda is a role model for an eight-year-old and an octogenarian at the same time. As teachers and also as parents, today, we need to inculcate the values and philosophies of Swamiji in the hearts and minds of our children. In almost every household, you would find one photograph of Swamiji. That’s how relevant he is,” said Pradeepta Chatterjee, principal of Techno India Group Public School (TIGPS), Hooghly, and also zonal coordinator of South Bengal Schools, TIGPS.

Dr Mona Lisa Bal, the chairperson of KiiT International School, stated: “Swami Vivekananda always believed that a student’s moral, spiritual, and overall character should be developed through education. Since Swamiji wanted education to build people’s intellectual capacity, we try to emphasise the development of their character by analysing the interests of individual students instead of focusing on their grades.”

Service to humanity

Mira Bhattacharya, chief of TIG Schools, North Bengal Region, remembered Swami Vivekananda’s relentless service to mankind. “He had said if you want to find God, serve man. Swamiji has always believed in rendering service and motivating the youth. So, in every sphere of life, he is relevant. His teachings and lessons on life and spirituality are an inspiration for people across generations,” she said.

Bhattacharya further mentioned how there’s an increasing trend among the youth to go for spiritualism, meditation, and value orientation. Swami Vivekananda, one of the most influential spiritual educationists and thinkers of India, emphasised value education and man-making. “Even in schools, colleges, and universities, monk visits take place and there are sessions on Swamiji’s teachings and thoughts,” she said.

Holistic education

Prof (Dr) Chattopadhyay stated how Swamiji’s education is about the holistic development of both mind and soul. “Swamiji’s education is not just only preaching knowledge but enabling a human being to utilise that knowledge to create a value chain which will help in attaining a holistic development — a development of both mind and soul,” he said.

Vivekananda spoke directly to the people, especially the youngsters, to share his ideals, said Sharmili Shah, principal, Orchids The International School (Acharya Tulsi Academy), New Town. “What he stated perfectly encapsulates the significant influence his thoughts and goals have on today’s kids in our nation. Swamiji also said: “See for the highest, aim at that highest, and you shall reach the highest,” which I think is the most relevant ideology of today’s time and age. He represented the youth’s unending vitality and relentless search for truth. To revive the timeless message of this great patriot and son of India, it is only fitting that January 12, his birthday, be honoured as National Youth Day.”