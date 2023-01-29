Career counseling centres opened at 100 madrasahs

KOLKATA: In a major boost to its initiative of career counseling that started two years back, the state Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education Department has started career counseling centres in 100 madrasahs across the state.



“We have found that even the bright students get confused when it comes to pursuing the right career options. The parents also have a stereotype idea about the career path of their wards. However, there are a plethora of career options, including a lot of vocational and skill training programme that can ensure a good career choice. Our idea is to catch them (the students) young . So, students are being counselled right from class VIII,”a senior official of the department said. One teacher from each of these 100 madrasahs has been trained on the modalities of how they should go about with career counseling of the students. The teachers, who have undergone counseling, will be sitting with the students of classes XI and XII once in a week and ensure that they develop a clear idea of future study course and hence can carve out a career.

The department has been doing online career guidance programme for students of classes IX to XII by roping in experts from various fields. The students are also allowed to put up questions. The programme is held every Friday from 6 pm to 8 pm. The various examinations for which the department has hosted such programs include NEET, Joint Entrance, TET, Data Visualisation and GIS mapping, Civil Aviation, Hotel Management and Hospitality to name a few. In the programme that was organised some days ahead of the TET examination on December 2 last year, 800 students had joined. Presently, there are 582 madrasahs in the state.