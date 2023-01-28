Camps to give admit cards for HS, class XI exams to be held on Mar 6

Kolkata: The camp for the distribution of admit cards and registration certificates for Higher Secondary Examination-2023 and Class-XI Annual Examination-2023 has been postponed to March 6 by the West Bengal Council of



Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE).

The date for distribution was earlier preponed to March 1.

The WBCHSE has requested the heads of the institutions under the Council to collect the materials themselves or send their

authorised representatives to the respective camps for collecting the material.

There are eleven camps under the North Bengal Regional Office, 14 camps under Burdwan Regional Office, seven under Medinipore Regional Office and 23 camps under Kolkata

Regional Office.

A detailed list on the distribution centres have been uploaded on the Council’s website.