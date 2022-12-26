Campaign launched to prevent forced labour & trafficking

KOLKATA: The state Directorate of Child Rights and Trafficking (DCRT) and UNICEF have taken up a campaign to prevent forced labour and trafficking.



On December 27 and 28, theatre shows will be held in four wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation ( KMC).

The campaign is being conducted for the past one month in 136 locations in five districts in the state. These districts are Jalpaiguri, south 24 parganas, Malda, Murshidabad and Nadia. As part of the campaign, two awareness caravans with local theatre teams visited the districts to create awareness. Girl trafficking has become a major issue in Malda and Murshidabad.

After coming to power, Mamata Banerjee has used local theatre groups to conduct awareness to prevent social menace. Even the pattachitra artists are campaigning to check trafficking. They are doing campaigns to make people aware of various state projects.