Calcutta HC dismisses case against Suvendu

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday dismissed a case filed against Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari with regards to his alleged involvement in the primary recruitment corruption case.



Allegations were made by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA of Keshpur Seuli Saha who claimed that Adhikari was reportedly in-charge of the recruitment process during 2012. The primary teachers' recruitment notification was issued in 2009, for which tests were held in 2012 when the TMC had just come to power.

The case was heard by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay who questioned the video that was presented as proof. He also inquired about the absence of deprived candidates in this case.

Former Education minister Partha Chatterjee, SSC advisory committee member SP Sinha, Ashok Saha, WBBSE president Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay, Subiresh Bhattacharya have been arrested so far in this case. In 2016, around 13,000 teachers were recruited for classes IX and X. There have been allegations of irregularities in the recruitment process.

On Thursday, the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) published the list of 183 'ineligible' candidates who were allegedly appointed 'illegally' in classes IX and X.