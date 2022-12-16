Cal Medical College & Hosp hunger strike enters its eighth day

KOLKATA: MBBS students' hunger strike at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) entered 8th day on Thursday as the matter has not been resolved yet.



In another development, some guardians of the students organised a token hunger strike inside the medical college campus on Thursday to provide moral support. Six students are currently continuing the hunger strike.

Citizens' convention will be organised at the CMCH on Saturday if the medical college authorities do not announce the date of students' union election.

Hunger strike of medical students continues as the agitating students refuse to withdraw.

They said that the hunger strike will be withdrawn only after their demands are met. A meeting was scheduled to take place between the senior health officials and the representatives of the agitating students on Tuesday. But the health officials cancelled the meeting saying that the discussion will take place only after the hunger strike is withdrawn.

CMCH Principal Dr Indranil Biswas on repeated occasions urged the agitating students to withdraw the hunger strike. A meeting was held at the hospital on Wednesday but no solution was found.

It may be mentioned here that one of the five undergraduate medical students who had started a hunger strike at the CMCH to meet their certain demands fell ill and was admitted to the critical care unit on Monday. He has been released from the hospital.

Two more students joined the hunger strike.