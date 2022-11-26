Cabinet allows framing of rules as per Transgender Persons Bill 2019

KOLKATA: The state Cabinet on Friday gave the nod for framing of rules in strict adherence to the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill 2019 that was passed in December 2019 in the Indian Parliament.



"The West Bengal Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) rules need to be framed to ensure full protection of the rights of the Transgenders. The Cabinet has taken a historical decision and has given the permission to the concerned department to frame rules as per the Bill," Chandrima Bhattacharya, state Finance minister said.

The framing of rules will prohibit the discrimination against a transgender person, including denial of service or unfair treatment in relation to education, employment, healthcare, access to, or enjoyment of goods, facilities, opportunities available to the public, right to movement, right to reside, rent, or otherwise occupy property, opportunity to hold public or private office and access to a government or private establishment in whose care or custody a transgender person is.