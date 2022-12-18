'By talking about CAA, BJP is insulting people of Bongaon'

Kolkata: Cracking the whip at Pradhans of some Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led Gram Panchayats, party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee asked the Pradhan of Tatla -I Gram Panchayat in Nadia to resign for not visiting the area in the past four years. Soon after the directive the Pradhan tendered his resignation.



Addressing a mammoth rally at the Milan Mandir ground in Ranaghat town in Nadia district on Saturday, Banerjee claimed the BJP was 'insulting the people by talking about CAA'.

"Three years have passed. Why is the rule of the revised citizenship law not yet framed? CAA is the only Indian law, which has not come into force after being passed by the legislature," he remarked. "Many laws have been passed before but their rule was framed within a month-and-a-half. So why is it taking so long to frame the rule of CAA? The reason is to fool the people," Banerjee alleged.

He claimed that the BJP is insulting the people of Bangaon by asking for proof of citizenship. He said: "Today you are in the 75th year of Independence, if someone asks you for an ID card while entering the house, would you like it? I think the BJP is insulting the people of Ranaghat and Bangaon by talking about CAA. Do you have to prove that you are a citizen of the area where you have lived for so long? You are getting benefits of so many state-run social schemes, including Lakshmir Bhandar, and now BJP is asking you to prove your cicizenship? Isn't it insulting?"

Claiming that the BJP had cheated the people of Assam in the name of CAA, he said: "Now they will cheat you. About 12 lakh Bengalis have been excluded in CAA in Assam."

Giving a stern message to TMC workers, Banerjee asked Partha Pratim Dey, Pradhan of Talta I Gram Panchayat to send his resignation to him on Monday for not performing his duties.

Abhishek said some residents of the SC-dominated Mahanada village under the Danicha area had lodged a complaint against the Pradhan of the area. "I had set up a four-member committee and found that he did not visit the area for the past four years. This will not be tolerated. He will have to resign on Monday and a new Pradhan will be selected," he said.

Banerjee urged the people, "select an effective person with clean image whom you think will be an ideal person to become the Pradhan. Send his name to me. Trinamool will give him priority during the selection of the candidates for the ensuing Panchayat election."

Giving a cell number 7887778877, Banerjee asked the people to contact him on this number and recommend the name of who they think will be the ideal candidate. Banerjee reiterated that those who are involved in the construction business as contractors will not get tickets in the forthcoming Panchayat poll. "There are candidates who run their business in the names of their wives and vice-versa, they will not be given tickets," he said, adding, "You do not have to join any lobby to get tickets. Work seriously and the party will recognise your work."

Cautioning party workers not to scare people, the national general secretary said: "Anyone flexing muscles will be thrown out of the party within an hour and the police will take appropriate action within a day. Remember I am the watchdog of the party and you cannot do anything bypassing my eyes." He also urged people not to get swayed by the false promises made by the BJP. "Rest assured that the BJP MP from Ranaghat Jagannath Sarkar will not get a ticket in the 2024 Lok Sabha election as he has not been seen in the area," he said.

He urged the leaders to go to the villages and listen to the grievances of the people. "Work seriously as gone are those days when leaders from Kolkata used to run the districts with the help of leaders close to them. In the 2023 Panchayat election best candidates will be selected," he said. He also said that he was overwhelmed to see thousands of people standing on the sides of the road to greet him.