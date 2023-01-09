Buxa: Steps taken to provide quality edu to tribal kids in remote villages

kolkata: Quality education that has been a distant dream for the Dukpa tribe, hailing from the remote villages of Buxa in Alipurduar, so long has now become a reality with the district administration deciding to bring the children from these hills to continue their education at PRMA School. The school provides boarding facilities at Mendabari, Kalchini.



There are more than 600 Dukpa families with above 2800 Dukpa people living in these core areas. Most of these people face great hardships in running their families and providing quality education to their children.“This year, a total of 46 students from the far-flung hills of Buxa have been admitted to PRMA School and hostel. Transport facilities have been provided to the students and their guardians while escorting the students to the PRMA School and hostel on the first day of their session that began recently,” Surendra Kumar Meena, District Magistrate Alipurduar said.

The hills of Buxa consists of many remote villages. The main villages include ADMA Bustee, Chunabhatti, Lepchakha and Buxa. The remoteness of these locations cause great hardships to the people and the district administration is regularly taking up initiatives to improve the life of these people. Most of the people depend entirely on tourism for their livelihood.

“It is a proud moment for us in taking this noble effort in providing quality and free education to the children of these remote areas of Alipurduar,” Meena added.