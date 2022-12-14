Businessman robbed of Rs 30L by miscreants posing as CBI sleuths

KOLKATA: A city-based businessman was robbed by a group of miscreants who posed as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials on Monday and conducted a fake raid at his house in Bhowanipore.



The imposters took away about Rs 30 lakh and jewelleries worth several lakhs of rupees.

According to sources, on Monday morning around 8 am, around eight people arrived at the house of businessman Suresh Wadha located at 1/6, Rupchand Mukherjee Lane. Police came to know that the miscreants used three cars with police sticker pasted on its windscreen.

It is alleged that the miscreants told the security guard that they are CBI officers and directed him to call Wadha. When the businessman came out, the robbers introduced themselves as CBI officials and informed him that they will conduct a raid

The accused persons even told Wadha that they have search warrant but did not show it to him.

When Wadha asked for their identity cards they asked the businessman to wait in a room till the raid conclude.

But no identity cards were shown to him. After entering the house, the robbers went to room where Wadha keeps his money and business-related documents. After a few moments they took away the money and jewelleries.

When Wadha realised that the fake CBI officers left his house, he approached Bhowanipore police station and lodged a complaint.

Police suspect that it is planned robbery and someone close to the Wadha family is involved in the crime. Cops have detained a few people for questioning. Meanwhile, probe into the case in on.