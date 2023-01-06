Bus carrying picnic-goers collides with truck, 1 dead

Alipurduar: Picnickers on their way to Fagu in Gorubathan from Alipurduar met with an accident when the bus they were travelling in had a head-on collision with a truck laden with stone. One person died and 25 are reported to be injured.



The incident took place at around 10:30 am on Friday on the Asian Highway in the Madarihat block of Alipurduar district. Around 35 people were going to Fagu for a picnic by bus from Kamakhyaguri.

“We were on our way to Fagu for a picnic. There was a truck parked on the Asian Highway. When the bus was crossing the parked truck, another truck coming from the opposite direction collided with the bus,” stated Dibakar Pandit who was injured in the accident.

Police, along with local residents, rescued the injured and rushed 25 of them to the Madarihat hospital. The condition of six is reported to be critical. They have been referred to Alipurduar District Hospital.

Biswajit Sarkar, conductor of the ill-fated bus, was brought to Alipurduar District Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. The mishap caused a massive traffic jam on the Asian Highway. “The accident could have been caused by low visibility owing to dense fog,” stated Biswajit Mondal, an eyewitness.