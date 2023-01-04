Burrabazar: 9 held, cash worth Rs 60L seized

KOLKATA: The Anti-Rowdy Squad (ARS) of the Detective Department (DD), Kolkata Police has seized cash worth Rs 60 lakh and arrested nine persons from Burrabazar area late on Monday night.

According to sources, on Monday afternoon, acting on a tip off, cops of ARS intercepted a man, identified as Kapil Charan Behara on M G Road, and found about Rs 12 lakh cash from him.

During preliminary interrogation, he failed to inform the source of the money and thus he was taken into custody.

After Behara was arrested, on the basis of his statement, police conducted a raid at a godown located on the second floor of a building located at 165, Rabindra Sarani. There police found five persons present at the godown. During search of the place, cops found about Rs 15.97 lakh. As none of the five persons were able to provide satisfactory answers to the police about the money, they were also arrested. In the evening, police arrested another person, identified as Bijay Sharma, was picked up from M G Road area with Rs 12 lakh.

Police arrested Jhantu Naskar of Champahati in South 24-Parganas, Sandip Thakur of Jeliapara in Howrah, Mukesh Kumar of Nawada in Bihar, Chirag Rameshbhai Prajapati of Chitpur and Gourav Kumar Prajapati were arrested from another office located

on the second floor of 165 Rabindra Sarani along with Rs. 15.97 lakh.