Building road: Project Implementation Unit set up in Siliguri

KOLKATA: The state Public Works Department (PWD) has set up a dedicated Project Implementation Unit (PIU) at Siliguri in North Bengal for construction of a service road of approximately 12 km covering both Darjeeling and Siliguri district for seamless connection to the development of NH 31 (New NH 10) being executed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

The MoRTH has taken up a new project of development to 4/ 6 laning of NH31 with service road on both sides stretching from the end of Asian Highway (AH) 2 Project on NH 31 near Shiv Mandir to Sevoke Army Cantonment. The Ministry has entrusted the work of the service road to PWD so that the project can be executed in a time-bound manner.

"The project involves public interest and so we have formed the dedicated PIU in Siliguri so that the project can be executed in an expediting and time-bound manner," an official in the PWD department said.

The Executive Engineer PIU- II at Siliguri who has the experience will act as the project director under the control of a concerned Superintending Engineer. The projects for road corridor components of AH 2 and AH 48 in Bengal were executed and completed by

PIU - II at Siliguri which is presently under the Defect Liability Period.