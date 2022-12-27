Brace for a warm New Year; city's temp jumps by 5 degree Celsius in last 2 days

KOLKATA: City's temperature went up by 5 degree Celsius in the last two days with the lowest temperature being recorded at around 20.3 degree.



Monday's lowest temperature was 6 degrees above normal. City's lowest temperature on Sunday remained at around 17.2 degree Celsius.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that cold wind has been interrupted due to a low-pressure condition in the Bay of Bengal. There may be light rainfall in some of the south Bengal districts, the MeT office predicted. People in north Bengal districts will witness thick fog in the morning. People in south Bengal districts will experience moderate fog early in the morning.

The lowest temperature in Kolkata will hover around 19 degree Celsius in the next 24 hours while the highest temperature may remain around 29 degree. People may feel comparatively hot weather till Wednesday while Mercury is expected to drop from Thursday.The MeT office earlier predicted that the weather will be comparatively hotter after Christmas. It also said that the mercury may go up by 4 degree Celsius in the next four days. Due to a low-pressure, there will be an incursion of moisture from the sea into the mainland. The steady flow of cold north wind will be interrupted. The MeT office had said that mercury would soar in north Bengal districts during Christmas.The lowest temperature was recorded at around 15 degree Celsius in many of the south Bengal districts on Saturday. The lowest temperature in Kolkata on Thursday remained at 14.8 degree Celsius. People in the city and other south Bengal districts woke up to a foggy morning on Monday.

People in various north Bengal districts also witnessed thick fog early in the morning. The visibility was poor in some of the north Bengal districts in the early morning in some of the districts in the north. People will continue to witness thick fog in all the north Bengal districts in the early morning hours in the next few days.