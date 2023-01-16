Boycott of Justice Mantha’s courtroom: Fact-finding team to visit HC today

KOLKATA: The three members of the fact-finding team constituted by the Bar Council of India to investigate the incident of a boycott of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha’s courtroom and the chaos that followed after it, reached Kolkata on Sunday. The team will be visiting the Calcutta High Court on Monday.

The team includes senior advocates Ravindra Raizada, Ashok Mehta and Bandana Kaur Grover. Out of the three, Raizada and Grover reached Kolkata in the afternoon and Mehta reached in the evening. The three-member team will be visiting the High Court on Monday at around 10:30 am. They will be investigating the chaos that occured in High Court at the beginning of the week after a section of lawyers protested and boycotted Justice Mantha’s courtroom and obstructed his entry. Slanderous posters referring to Justice Mantha’s judgement were also plastered outside his residence in Jodhpur Park. The team is scheduled to speak with the Registrar General of High Court and later they will also meet officials from the Bar Council of West Bengal.