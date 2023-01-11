Book Fair: CS holds meet to take stock of prep

KOLKATA: Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi on Tuesday chaired a review meeting with all stakeholders on the preparedness of the 46th International Kolkata Book Fair that kicks off on January 31 at Central Park Mela ground in Salt Lake.



Dwivedi directed the police administration to lay special emphasis on security arrangements and ensure that no procession or demonstration takes place at the fair.

There will be adequate arrangements of CCTV surveillance in and around the fairground.

Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation will ensure the deployment of vats and daily cleaning of the ground and the toilet facilities. The Fire and Emergency Services department was directed to keep two fire tenders along with some firefighters round the clock during the fair.

The Transport department will have shuttle bus services from Ultadanga station to Central Park Mela Ground.

The state Power department was directed to have backup measures, in case there is any disruption in supply.

The Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department has been directed to take steps for the decoration and illumination of the fairground.

Lottery for allotment of stalls in the fair will start from Wednesday at Mahabodhi Society Hall.