Bogtui custodial death: CID sends notice to CBI; TMC MP meets kin of deceased 

Kolkata: The State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) sent a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigating officer in the Bogtui arson case and sought information regarding how the prime accused Lalan died along with the details of the officers dealing with the case. CID also asked for the surveillance camera footage of the temporary CBI camp of Bolpur.



Meanwhile, Reshma Bibi, wife of Lalan Sheikh, the prime accused in the Bogtui arson case lodged a theft complaint against unknown miscreants on Sunday at the Rampurhat Police Station.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Satabdi Roy went to Lalan's house and met Resham. The MP assured Lalan's wife of all sorts of cooperation. After coming out of the house, Roy said: "I came to know that the CBI had told Lalan's wife that they would kill him and had also beaten her up. How come they assault a woman? This is not about any party. What they are saying seems that the CBI is guilty. I will talk to Didi (Mamata Banerjee) and Abhishek (Abhishek Banerjee) along with the SP. I will render all possible help to the family." On Sunday CID sent a notice to the investigating officer of the Bogtui arson case asking him to submit surveillance camera footage of the CBI camp office. Also, CID wants to know from the CBI how Lalan died and what was his health condition before his death.

These apart, the state investigating agency also asked the CBI about which officers were dealing with the Bogtui arson case apart from the investigating officer and who were interrogating Lalan during his CBI custody period.

It may be mentioned that based on the complaint lodged by Reshma, an FIR was registered against the seven CBI officers, including a Superintendent of Police (SP) and a Deputy inspector General (DIG)-ranked officer, holding them responsible for Lalan's death.

Later the investigation of the case was taken over by the CID. Challenging the CID probe, CBI moved the Calcutta High Court following which the court directed the state investigating agency not to take any coercive measure against the CBI officers. However, the court allowed the CID to continue with the investigation.