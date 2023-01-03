Bogtui case: CBI files affidavit regarding Anubrata's connection

KOLKATA: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed an affidavit at the Calcutta High Court claiming that they have found evidence against the senior Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal in connection with the Bogtui arson case.



CBI in its affidavit mentioned that during the probe, they have found Mondal had a conversation with Anarul Haque, who is one of the prime accused in the case.

CBI even mentioned that Mondal had a conversation with Haque on March 21 night about 8:50 pm. He also had another conversation with Haque on March 22 as well.

Mondal's bail petition in connection with the cattle smuggling case is scheduled to be heard on Tuesday at the bench of Justice Joymalya Bagchi. Before that CBI submitted the affidavit in connection with the Bogtui arson case. The Central agency also mentioned that on the basis of the recent development Mondal's involvement in the Bogtui arson case is part of further investigation.