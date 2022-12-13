Bogtui arson case key accused found dead in CBI custody, family alleges murder

KOLKATA: Mystery shrouds the death of Lalan Sheikh, the prime accused in the Bogtui arson case, after he was found hanging inside the bathroom of the temporary Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) camp at Bolpur in Birbhum on Monday afternoon.

Initially, CBI had informed the police over telephone in the afternoon and gave a written statement at night. Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh doubted that Lalan might have been killed to sabotage the investigation. "Death of such an important person in the case while he was in CBI custody is not a general incident. We have seen that BJP giving statement about when and where CBI will conduct raids. Suvendu Adhikari had earlier stated about importance of December 12. Those who raise question over any custodial incident of police, will have to answer about Lalan's death in CBI custody," he added. Ghosh also alleged that BJP was misusing the CBI for its vested interest. Meanwhile, Lalan's family members alleged that he has been murdered in CBI custody. Around 5 pm on Monday, Lalan was found hanging inside the bathroom. Immediately, he was rushed to Rampurhat Hospital where he was declared brought dead. After the incident, CBI had informed the Birbhum district police about the matter over telephone. Later at night, a written statement was submitted.

Superintendent of Police, Birbhum, Nagendra Nath Tripathi said: "CBI has informed us about Lalan's hanging. As it is an incident of custodial death several procedures need to be followed. An inquiry will be done in presence of an Executive Magistrate first. Then judicial inquiry will be done and autopsy will be conducted." Large contingent of police was deployed at Rampurhat hospital.