Body of 2nd yr student found in Bonhooghly

KOLKATA: Mystery shrouds the death of a second year medical student at the hostel of National Institute for Locomotor Disabilities (NILD) in Bonhooghly of Baranagar late on Monday night.

Family members of the deceased student alleged that he was being ragged by a few of his seniors. According to sources, Priyaranjan Singh was staying at the NILD hostel for the past few months. He reportedly informed his family members that he was being ragged by some of his seniors. Singh's friends told the cops that they were preparing for freshers' welcome till late night. He went back to his room without being noticed. A few moments later when his roommates returned, they found the door was locked from inside. When they did not receive any response from Singh for several minutes, they broke the door and found him hanging from the ceiling fan.

He was rescued and rushed to Sagar Dutta Hospital, where Singh was declared brought dead. When Singh was rescued, he was claimed to be alive and succumbed on the way to the hospital. Singh's elder brother alleged that nine youth were torturing his brother for past several months. NILD authorities claimed that about two months ago, five students were suspended on the basis of the complaint filed by Singh. An unnatural death case

was lodged.