'BJP spreading fake narrative on cancellation of Arijit Singh's concert at Eco Park'

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Thursday said that BJP was spreading 'fake narrative' on the cancellation of singer Arijit Singh's concert at Eco Park. Ghosh termed it as a clear case of desperation by the BJP only to make some headlines.

Ghosh in his twitter handle hit out at the BJP giving a detailed outline as to how the programme was cancelled on December 8.

BJP alleged that Arijit Singh's concert at Eco Park was cancelled because he sang 'Rang de tu mohe gerua' in front of Chief Minister Mamata

Banerjee at Kolkata film festival.Arijit sang the song on December 15.

His programme was cancelled and deposit money Rs 3 lakh was returned back on December 8. On December

9, Arijit's team deposited Rs 1 lakh to Aquatica, as per sources. After inspection in detail their team has finalised Aquatica.

The official application process related to organising the event will start from tomorrow, Ghosh said. Singh was dragged into a controversy by the BJP that has added a political colour into the incident.

BJP's Amit Malviya said this was because Arijit Singh sang 'Rang de tu mohe gerua', his famous song in front of Mamata Banerjee at the inauguration of the Kolkata International Film Festival.

The song is from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dilwale.