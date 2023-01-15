‘BJP MLA took over Rs 2L each from 17 persons to give jobs’

Kolkata: Allegations were made against the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA of Bongaon North Ashok Kirtania for allegedly taking over two lakh rupees each from candidates for providing jobs at the central parking of

Petrapole area.

The allegation was reportedly made by Bongaon district Trinamool Congress president Biswajit Das. It has been reported that Das alleged that Kirtania had given jobs to 17 people, including two of his relatives. Das reportedly said that they have evidence that Kirtania had allegedly given jobs in exchange for money. The allegation was reportedly denied by the BJP MLA.